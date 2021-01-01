Jason Momoa enjoys reunion with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke enjoyed a Game of Thrones mini-reunion on Sunday.

The former co-stars met up at an early birthday party for showrunner David Benioff over the weekend. In a series of smiley photos, the pair paid tribute to their characters' romance on the show.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," the 34-year-old actress captioned a photo of the Aquaman star holding her in his arms.

Momoa responded in kind, sharing a series of photos of the two and writing, "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes."

For the first two seasons of the fantasy show, the two played controversial love interests Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen - also known as Khaleesi. After she wrapped the series in 2019, Clarke, who once said the role "shaped her as a woman", wrote an emotional post about what the show meant to her, noting it had "taken up the whole of (her) adult life."

"I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice," she wrote besides a photo of the whole cast in their Thrones attire.