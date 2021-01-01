Ryan Murphy to explore John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's romance in new TV show

Ryan Murphy is to delve into John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's love story for a new TV series.



Since launching the American Story franchise with American Horror Story in 2011, the producer has also found success with the American Crime Story anthology shows, including The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.



Now, for his next project, Murphy is to explore the "whirlwind courtship" and relationship between former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's son and the Calvin Klein publicist, who married in 1996. The couple, as well as Bessette's older sister, Lauren, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in 1999.



"What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel-gaze of tabloid media," a synopsis reads. "The pressures of their careers and rumoured family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts."



Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Alexis Martin Woodall will serve as executive producers on the FX and 20th Television production.



No casting details have been announced.



In addition, the team is also developing the American Sports Story franchise, with the debut chapter focusing on the rise and fall of late NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez.



Murphy's latest series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, will premiere on 7 September on FX. The show will examine the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President, and stars Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton.