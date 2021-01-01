Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas starring in Pet Sematary prequel

Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas have joined the 'Pet Sematary' prequel.

The pair are the latest stars to sign up for the flick, an origin story to Stephen King's novel about a family who discover a disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home.

Samantha and Henry will star in the movie with Jackson White, Pam Grier, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind and Isabella Star LaBlanc.

The film marks Lindsey's directorial debut and she has also penned the screenplay based on a script by Jeff Buhler. Beer previously wrote the screenplay to the Netflix coming-of-age film 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the movie.

'Pet Sematary' was previously adapted for the big screen in 1989 and 2019 and follows a family hit by tragedy and a grieving father who discovers an ancient burial ground that can raise the dead.

Jackson will portray Jud Crandall in the new project, the character that introduces the family to the burial ground and reveals its secrets to the grieving father – something that he would later regret doing.

The role was played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 adaptation while John Lithgow portrayed him in the recent movie.

Samantha's recent credits include the TV series 'Billions' and the movies 'The Georgetown Project' and 'American Pastoral' – which was Ewan McGregor's directorial debut.

Henry made his acting breakthrough in 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial' and has since appeared in the Netflix series 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' and 'The Haunting of Hill House', based on the novels by Shirley Jackson.