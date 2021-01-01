Laura Prepon reveals she is 'no longer practicing Scientology'

Laura Prepon is no longer a practicing member of the Church of Scientology.



The Orange Is the New Black actress joined the movement, established by L. Ron Hubbard in 1950, all the way back in 1999.



For many years, Prepon was recognised as one of the high-profile names to be connected to the organisation, alongside celebrities such as Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Juliette Lewis, but in a new interview with People, she revealed she left Scientology in 2016.



"I'm no longer practicing Scientology. I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish," the 41-year-old stated. "I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."



While Prepon didn't divulge if she follows any other religion, she did share that she and her actor husband Ben Foster regularly meditate together.



"We meditate daily and I'm really liking it," she said. "It's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together."



Elsewhere in the interview, Prepon opened up about how her life has changed since she welcomed her two children, and noted that motherhood has forced her to become much more adaptable.



"As a new mom, I was riddled with anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers with older kids said, 'Laura, this is a phase, you'll move on and then it will be something different.' And that has transcended into other parts of my life. We're all evolving. I always see that with my kids," she added.