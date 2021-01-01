Ireland Baldwin insists new tattoo is not of Kendall Jenner

Ireland Baldwin has insisted Kendall Jenner is not the inspiration for her latest ink.



The model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to clarify that her latest tattoo, a watercolour pin-up on her right bicep, is not depicting the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.



"My tattoo isn't Kendall Jenner, She's beautiful tho so I'll take it (sic)," the 25-year-old shared on her Instagram Stories. "But it's actually an illustration that was done in the '60s."



Fans speculated that the piece was inspired by the fellow model after Baldwin shared snaps of the ink on Sunday. The illustration, a psychedelic portrait of a nude woman catching a falling naked man in her hand, resembles Jenner's dark hair and expression.



Baldwin also took the opportunity to talk about body positivity and her decision to get tattoos.



"Also, I love my tattoos and I'm going to keep getting them because it's my body, life's short, and it's none of your business," she continued. "Also... you thought I was trying to look a certain way for YOU? Wait wait wait... you thought I was going to stop getting tattoos because Bilbo Baggins over in my comments doesn't think I'm hot anymore?"



She opened up in 2018 about her past struggles with eating disorders, writing at the time: "I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it."



In a separate post last year, she marked six years in recovery from anorexia, bulimia, and "all of (her) other food compulsion and eating disorders."