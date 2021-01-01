Daniel Craig won't be leaving 'great sums' of money to his children

Daniel Craig has no plans to leave his massive fortune to his children.

The British actor shares a daughter named Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon, and a daughter with his current wife, Rachel Weisz. He is also step-father to Weisz’s son, Henry.

However, in a new interview with Candis magazine, Craig insisted he wouldn’t be leaving his kids his movie millions.

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" the 53-year-old asked. "I think (industrialist) Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today's money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too.

"I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is, ‘Get rid of it or give it away before you go.’”

As a result of his prolific film career and turn as spy agent James Bond in five 007 movies, Craig is estimated to be worth approximately $160 million (£116 million).