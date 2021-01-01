Rebel Wilson shares throwback photo from her 'unhealthiest' point

Rebel Wilson has shared a throwback photo from her "unhealthiest" point in a new social media post.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she posted a photo of herself posing with Novak Djokovic at a charity tennis tournament back in 2014.

In the accompanying caption, Rebel revealed that while she was smiling in the picture, she was actual dealing with a lot of inner turmoil at the time.

"Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself...but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions," she wrote. "My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn't think highly of myself and wasn't valuing myself how I should have. It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active - this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) - despite being in so much pain."

Over the past 18 months, Rebel has committed to overhauling her lifestyle, and in May, shared that she has shed an incredible 60 pounds (27 kilograms).

And the star now wants to use her platform to inspire others.

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it's like. But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible," the 41-year-old insisted. "It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."