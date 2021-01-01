Jessica Alba gets Zac Efron dancing on TikTok

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron have danced up a storm for a new TikTok video.



Sneaking in the routine between shoots for their new Dubai Tourism collaboration, the two coordinated for the popular Don't Rush trend.



"That time I got @zacefron to do a TikTok with me between set ups while shooting w #CraigGillespie for #DubaiTourism," the 40-year-old actress wrote in the caption, which she also shared to her Instagram account. "This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!! No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever."



In a few glimpses from the Dubai ad campaign, Efron and Alba spoof varying film tropes, including an action-movie clip that shows the two beating assailants throughout the city. Another photo from the shoot shows Efron on a scooter, captioned "Guess where…#comingsoon @jessicaalba."



The campaign is the first acting role Alba has taken on since stepping back from show business to focus on her lifestyle brand, The Honest Company, which went public earlier this year. Recently speaking about the decision to step back, the mother-of-three revealed that she didn’t care about performing as much after welcoming her children.



"My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career," she explained. "(After daughter Honor's birth) I couldn't go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn't. I just didn't care about it anymore the same way. It was something bigger."