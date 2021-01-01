Jack O'Connell and Matthew Duckett joins Lady Chatterley's Lover

Jack O'Connell and Matthew Duckett have joined the cast of the new 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' adaptation.

The pair will feature alongside Emma Corrin in the new take of the classic D.H. Lawrence novel.

The movie will be the first produced under the new deal for Sony's 3000 Pictures and Netflix – where Sony will offer Netflix a first look at any movies that it intends to make available for streaming.

The partnership was revealed in April and the streaming giant have committed to make a number of films over the course of the deal.

Sources have suggested that Sony will not distribute the new movie, which will be directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre.

David Magee – who previously penned 'Life of Pi' – has written the script with Oscar nominees Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent producing the movie for Blueprint Pictures.

The story follows the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born into a life of wealth and privilege, who finds herself married to a man that she falls out of love with.

Lady Chatterley then engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate and discovers more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realises she has fallen heart and soul for him – she breaks all traditions and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

The novel has been adapted for film and TV on several occasions, with Holliday Grainger, Richard Madden and James Norton previously starred in the 2015 TV film that was adapted by Jed Mercurio.