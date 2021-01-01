Kylie Jenner pregnant

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her second child.



According to multiple outlets, the reality TV star is expecting a baby with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.



The couple already shares a three-year-old daughter named Stormi.



Representatives for both Kylie, 24, and Travis have not yet commented on the reports.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder has often spoken of her desire to have more children.



"I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when. I'm not planning, I don't have time for that to happen. You can't, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times," she told James Charles in a YouTube video last October. "I read books, I follow all these Instagrams. I'm just trying to learn the best way to raise your kid. But I think every kid is different, so you have to just do whatever you think is best for your child."



Earlier on Friday, Kylie's father Caitlyn Jenner caused a frenzy online when she confirmed to TMZ that one of her children is set to be a parent again, noting that her 19th grandchild is "in the oven".



However, editors at Page Six later reported that Caitlyn was actually referring to her son Burt Jenner and his partner Valerie Pitalo.