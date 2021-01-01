Tom Hardy isn't worried about disappearing from public eye anymore

Tom Hardy is less concerned about disappearing from the limelight nowadays.

In a cover interview with Esquire U.K. magazine, the Venom actor admitted the Covid-19 pandemic had given him the opportunity to reflect on his life and what's important to him and he came to realise that "there's less reason to work" because what ultimately drives him is his family.

"I'm not so worried to disappear now," he said. "When I was a youngster you had to be heard, otherwise you'd be invisible. Once you've established yourself you can stop making that much noise. Because you're here now, what are you going to do? And what is enough? What do you need? What do my family need? So that is very relevant. I think everybody needs a little bit of their own thing that they do.

"I think there's less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff. If you've got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it's not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It's going out live. This is one-time."

The British star explained that he intends to keep grinding until the children leave home and then he might work less, but he also might one day give it all up and never be seen again.

"Because I've made my decision, you'll go: 'Oh, he made a choice. You ain't seeing him again. He's f**king gone. He's worked out what's important. And he's off,'" he shared.

Tom and his wife Charlotte Riley share two children aged two and five, while he has a teenage son from a previous relationship.