Stephanie Beatriz is a new mum

Stephanie Beatriz has welcomed her first child.

The actress, who is perhaps best known for playing Detective Rosa Diaz on TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she had recently given birth to a daughter named Rosaline.

"BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa's Pipa car seat. Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I'm very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo," she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn sitting in the Nuna carseat. "It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can't remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool."

Stephanie's husband, actor Brad Hoss, also uploaded a similar post on his Instagram page.

And a number of the star's celebrity friends were quick to share congratulatory messages, including her Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Melissa Fumero, who wrote, "Yay!!" with a string of pink heart emojis.

Stephanie and Brad wed in October 2018.