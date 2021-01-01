Fabio alleges he's still owed money from '90s Versace campaign

(Cover) - EN Fashion & Star Style - Fabio has alleged he is still owed payment for a Versace fragrance campaign he shot in the 1990s.

Born Fabio Lanzoni, the Italian-American star is known around the world for his appearances in I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! commercials, and as a romance novel cover model throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Fabio also worked as a high-fashion model, but in a new interview for the People in the '90s podcast, he claimed he was never fully reimbursed for his time promoting Versace's Mediterraneum scent.

"It was a multi-multi-million dollar contract, plus six per cent of the growth, of sell," he alleged. "When I started advertising, all of a sudden it became one of the best colognes out there. I was doing appearances: 15,000, 18,000, 20,000 people were showing up outside of Saks Fifth Avenue.

"Big time. A million. You know, unfortunately (Gianni) Versace wasn't a very honest man, God bless his soul, but the truth is the truth. He wasn't a very honest person."

Representatives for the Versace fashion house have not yet responded to Fabio's claims.

Italian fashion designer Gianni was tragically murdered age of the age of 50 in 1997.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Fabio also claimed he was just as famous as Cindy Crawford at the time, and could even command more money than some of his contemporaries.

"The Versace campaign was extremely successful at that time because it was the biggest contract a model- not just a male model, a model - ever got. So, I got a contract even bigger than Cindy Crawford and the rest of the female models," the 62-year-old asserted.