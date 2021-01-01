Nicholas Brendon arrested for alleged prescription fraud

Nicholas Brendon was recently arrested in Indiana for allegedly obtaining prescription drugs using false information.



The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor has been charged with felony prescription fraud and a misdemeanour count of failing to properly identify himself to police, according to jail records seen by People. He was held at the Vigo County Jail following his arrest last week but has since been released.



According to a police affidavit obtained by TMZ, the 50-year-old was pulled over by police on 18 August for driving erratically and he handed the officers a California ID bearing the name Kelton Schultz when asked to identify himself. Brendon allegedly told the cops Schultz was his twin brother, although his twin's name is Kelly Donovan.



The officers searched the car and discovered a bottle of medication prescribed to "Nicholas Bender" and a prescription for amphetamine salts made out to Kelton Schultz.



The cops have alleged in the affidavit that Brendon admitted to taking drugs that weren't prescribed to him.



It is not known if Brendon has entered a plea on either charge.



The actor's career has been overshadowed by his substance abuse issues and run-ins with the law in recent years.



He is currently serving a three-year probation sentence after pleading guilty last year to misdemeanour domestic battery for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend at a hotel in Palm Springs, California.