Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead go Instagram official

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have made their relationship Instagram official.

The Oscar-winning actress was first linked to the Wheeler Dealers presenter back in June, and earlier this month, they attended their first public event together.

And on Tuesday, Ant uploaded a snap of himself, Renée, and his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Cristy Lee to his Instagram account.

"It's finally here.... The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!! And it's the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger," he gushed in the caption. "Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren's dearest and closest friends."

It's believed the British TV host first met the Chicago star while shooting car renovation series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and during a recent interview to promote the show on E!'s Daily Pop, Ant thanked Discovery+ executives for bringing them together.

"It's actually Discovery+, IOU! Thank you. Thank you for your dating service. You can now take me off your database. I can recommend you to my single fans," he smiled.

The 42-year-old also gushed about Renée, calling her "really lovely" and "kind of amazing".

Ant separated from his second wife Christina Haack, the mother of his son Hudson, in September last year. He also has two children with his first wife Louise. Renée was briefly married to country superstar Kenny Chesney back in 2005.