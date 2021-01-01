Cynthia Nixon taunts Andrew Cuomo for losing honorary Emmy

Cynthia Nixon threw shade at exiting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his final hours in office on Tuesday.



The Sex and the City star tweeted about the disgraced politician before he handed over the reins to interim governor Kathy Hochul.



"The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)," she wrote, referring to a decision by Television Academy officials to take away his honorary Emmy, which he received last year for "effective communication and leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic".



The 55-year-old has two Emmys under her belt; she won one in 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sex and the City, and a second in 2008 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.



Earlier this month, Cuomo announced he was resigning from his post after a report overseen by Attorney General Letitia James alleged he had sexually harassed 11 women, including nine current or former state workers. The politician denied the allegations.



Nixon lost to Cuomo in the 2018 gubernatorial Democratic primary, with the actress only scoring 35 per cent of the vote to his 65 per cent.



During the campaign, the star and longtime New York resident described him as "famously vengeful," a claim his camp denied.