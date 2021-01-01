Letitia Wright injured on set of Black Panther 2

Letitia Wright suffered minor injuries following an incident on the Black Panther 2 set on Tuesday night.

The actress, who is reprising the role of Shuri in the upcoming sequel, was taken to hospital after an “incident with a stunt rig” while filming a sequence in Boston.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a Marvel spokesperson told Deadline. "She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

It’s believed Wright was released from hospital on Wednesday. The star has not yet commented.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also feature Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett.

The film is slated to hit U.S. cinemas in July 2022.