Zoe Kravitz officially divorced

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman have finalised their divorce.

The Big Little Lies actress and Nocturnal Animals actor started dating in 2016, and tied the knot in front of a selection of family and friends at the Paris home of Zoe's musician father, Lenny Kravitz, in June 2019.

However, Zoe filed for divorce from Karl last December, and according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the pair's split has now officially been finalised.

Representatives have not yet commented on the breakup.

But earlier this month, Zoe sparked romance rumours when she was photographed spending time with Channing Tatum, the star of her directorial debut Pussy Island, during a day out in New York City, with the pair snapped on outings several times since.