Minnie Driver calls out online troll over cosmetic filler accusation

Minnie Driver has called out an online troll who claimed she uses cosmetic fillers.

The Good Will Hunting actress posted a video promoting a chat she had with her 12-year-old son Henry on her Minnie Questions podcast on Wednesday, with the footage showing her speaking to the camera while sitting in a car.

However, one follower wrote in the comments section, "Very heavy on the fillers there," and Minnie was quick to shut down the allegation.

"Haven't had any. There is a filter on the vid though. Leaving a message to shame anyone though means your 'worrying' about other people's choices sound like the least unpleasant thing about you," she wrote, before adding in the caption of her Instagram Stories: "Come at me sis. Women can fill their faces with whatever they want: hyaluronic acid/cake/Botox - sadly in this person's case: bile."

Minnie didn't share any further comments on the claims. However, the star previously shared in an interview with People magazine that she's never really been into cosmetics, and only started wearing make-up when she launched her Hollywood career at the age of 25.

"In my everyday life you won't see me wearing a lot of make-up," the 51-year-old insisted. "Even when I have what I consider quite a lot of make-up on, some online rag will (say I'm) 'wearing no make-up while having lunch.' I'm like, 'Dude, I did my eyelashes and my eyebrows. I am wearing lipstick and I put a base on and it's a cream blush. Thank you very much.'"