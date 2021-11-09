Spike Lee re-editing 9/11 docuseries episode featuring conspiracy theorists

Spike Lee is re-jigging the last episode of his docuseries, NYC Epicenters: 9/11-2021½.



The BlacKkKlansman director issued a statement confirming the decision to re-edit the episode of the series, which explores the impact of 9/11 and Covid-19 on New York City.



"I'm Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of 'NYC EPICENTERS 9/11-2021½.' I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT," the director confirmed via HBO.



Lee's choice to change the episode comes after the original cut, which spotlighted interviews with the conspiracy group Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, was shared with the press. The group has come under fire by experts for spreading long-debunked theories debating the true cause of the disaster.



In an interview with The New York Times, the 64-year-old suggested he did not believe in the official account of what happened on 9/11.



"The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature's not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground - when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it's like you're looking at the same thing. But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience," he explained in the interview.



The four-episode series contains over 200 interviews with first responders, eye-witnesses, politicians, and others who lived through the crisis. The final episode is set to premiere on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy next month.