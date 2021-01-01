JoJo Siwa to make history with same-sex partner on Dancing with the Stars

JoJo Siwa is making history with her casting on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.



After sharing the news of her participation in the 30th season of the dancing competition show, the 18-year-old dancer and singer told USA Today that she will be competing with a same-sex partner.



"We're making history. This has never happened on Dancing with the Stars before. It's always been a boy-girl couple," the Dance Moms star explained. "I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better."



Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January, revealed producers gave her the option to participate with a female dancer. The Boomerang singer said she knows that the move will spark a variety of questions.



"Does one of us dress super feminine?" she suggested. "There are so many crossroads. Which route do we want to go? It's going to be so fun."



While Siwa is excited about breaking down barriers, she knows that many will not respond positively to the pairing.



"There's going to be people who don't like it, who think dancing on the show with another girl is wrong or weird," she said. "I don't need those people in my life. If it's wrong or weird to you, that's OK, because there's a billion other people who don't think it's wrong or weird."