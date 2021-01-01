Molly Shannon put her 'heart on the table' writing memoir

Molly Shannon felt like she put her "heart on the table" while penning her memoir.



The actress, who rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 until 2001, is gearing up to launch Hello, Molly! - in which she will reflect on the death of her mother, sister, and cousin in a car accident when she was four, her complicated relationship with her father, and her venture into the entertainment business.



Speaking about the project in a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Molly noted that she wasn't afraid to become vulnerable during the process.



"You feel like you put your heart right there on the table," she said. "But I hope that my story can help other people."



In addition to sharing behind-the-scenes stories from her films and TV shows, Molly also opened up about how she used elements of her tragic childhood as inspiration for the character of Mary Katherine Gallagher on SNL.



"I didn't care if I cut myself or made myself bleed. I did not give a s**t. I looked at it like punk rock. I was reckless, and because of what I went through, I didn't care about anything," the 56-year-old recalled.



Hello, Molly!, which is now available to pre-order, will hit shelves next April.