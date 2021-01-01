Elizabeth Olsen 'frustrated' by Facebook's handling of Sorry for Your Loss

Elizabeth Olsen felt frustrated by the way Facebook handled her TV series Sorry for Your Loss.

In the Facebook Watch show, which ran for two seasons from 2018, the Marvel actress starred as Leigh, who quits her job writing an advice column and moves in with her mother and sister following the unexpected death of her husband.

In a candid conversation with Jason Sudeikis for Vanity Fair, Olsen admitted that while she loved the show, she found the relationship with Facebook and its platform frustrating.

"I didn't like that experience. I loved my show and I loved everyone that I worked with. But the Facebook relationship was frustrating because of the lack of television experience and how the platform is organised," she shared. "When we went to season two, we had a meeting that our show called for Facebook to have with us, so that we can give them our notes about their platform and why we think it's really hard to find our show on their platform and how it's congested."

The experience made Olsen concerned about reprising her Marvel role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch for the Disney+ show WandaVision, which was released earlier this year.

"So I was anxious going into Disney+. But I knew it was Disney. And I think I was more anxious with the Marvel characters being on television than I was about the Disney+ element," she added.

It was reported last year that Facebook officials, who cancelled Sorry for Your Loss at the start of 2020, were scaling back its original scripted programming.