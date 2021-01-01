TV icon Ed Asner dies

Actor Ed Asner has died at the age of 91.

According to editors at Deadline, the TV legend - perhaps best known for his role as Lou Grant during the 1970s and early 1980s on both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off series Lou Grant - peacefully passed away on Sunday.

No further details were shared.

Born Eddie Asner in 1929, the star launched his career with a number of theatre appearances in the mid-1950s, and made his film debut in 1962 movie Kid Galahad.

After landing the part of Grant, who was first introduced on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970, Asner went on to have a prolific Hollywood career, with appearances in Rich Man, Poor Man as well as Roots in the late 1970s.

More recently, he provided the voice of Carl Fredricksen in the Oscar-winning Pixar film Up in 2009, and also played Santa Claus in several films, notably 2003's Elf.

Asner received several honorary awards, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.