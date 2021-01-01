Sharon Stone's baby nephew dies

Sharon Stone is mourning the death of her baby nephew.

Last week, the actress took to Instagram to upload a photo of little River being monitored in a hospital bed, and explained that he had been found in his crib with "total organ failure".

On Monday, Sharon updated fans again, and sadly announced that River - the youngest son of her brother Patrick Stone - had passed away.

"River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she wrote alongside a video montage of the tot, which had Eric Clapton's Tears in Heaven as the soundtrack.

Sharon didn't share any further details.

However, a number of her celebrity friends were quick to send their condolences to the Stone family.

"This breaks my heart. I'm in pieces right now," wrote Leslie Jordan, while Jaimie Alexander posted, "Sharon, I'm so very sorry for your loss. This is incredibly heartbreaking. My love, prayers and thoughts to you and your family."

And Debra Messing added: "Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I'm so sorry for your whole family's loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time."