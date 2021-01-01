Lance Bass wants to host LGBTQ version of The Bachelor

Lance Bass would love to host an LGBTQ version of The Bachelor.

The former NSYNC star served as one of the guest hosts on the current season of the Bachelor in Paradise, and in a new interview with Variety, pitched his idea for a brand-new show.

"If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version," the openly gay singer shared. "I think maybe it's the time for The Bachelor to do a gay Bachelor. I think that would be so much fun. And I definitely know a host if you need it."

Back in 2016, Bass hosted a reality TV dating show called Finding Prince Charming, which was modelled after The Bachelor and featured gay contestants.

However, the programme was cancelled after one season.

Bass, who came out as gay in 2006, married Michael Turchin in 2014.