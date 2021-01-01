Netflix acquire rights to new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film

Netflix have acquired the rights to the new 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' film.

The streaming giant has picked up the global rights to the ninth installment in the horror franchise from Legendary Pictures.

David Blue Garcia has directed the flick, which was filmed last year in Bulgaria. Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues are producing via their Bad Hombre banner with Kim Henkel, Pat Henkel and Pat Cassidy also involved as producers.

The original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' was released in 1974 and is regarded as one of the most influential horror movies of all time. It was directed by the late Tobe Hooper and introduced Leatherface, a member of a family of cannibals whose deformed face is hidden by the skin of his victims.

The new slasher film is a direct sequel to the original movie and takes place years after the events of the flick, where Leatherface hasn't been seen or heard from since. The project is seeking to pick up when the first motion picture left off.

The cast includes Nell Hudson, Elsie Fisher and Jacob Latimore while Chris Thomas Devlin has written the screenplay.

Fede had previously revealed that the new movie will feature a traditional approach, especially with the gore gags, and is "very similar" to the original.

The 43-year-old filmmaker said: "It is a direct sequel, and it is the same character. It is an old man Leatherface.

"Everything is classic, old school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with 'Evil Dead' – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It's a very old school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses ... it's very similar to the original film."