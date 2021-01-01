Jason Momoa got Emilia Clarke 'as drunk as humanly possible' during reunion

Jason Momoa got his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke "as drunk as humanly possible" during their recent reunion.

Last month, the former co-stars shared a series of photos on social media of them reuniting to celebrate Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff's early birthday, and in a new interview with People magazine, Emilia revealed that the Aquaman star got her and the group "as drunk as humanly possible".

"I mean, I've never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life," she shared. "There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, 'Yeah I'm gonna down you, get hair on your chest.' It was funny."

She went on to call their reunion "beautiful" and joked how he likes to lift her up whenever they meet up.

"Oh God, it was beautiful," Emilia said. "When Jay's in town, you know it's going down... He walks into the room and you're just like, 'My man'. It's almost like a test, every time he sees (me) he's like, 'Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can.'"

For the first two seasons of the fantasy show, the two played controversial love interests Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen - also known as Khaleesi.

In the snaps posted last month, Emilia can be seen sitting in Jason's lap and also being carried in his arms.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," she wrote in her caption, while the Justice League star wrote in his: "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes."