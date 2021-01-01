Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook split

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have split after three years of marriage.

The Flight Attendant actress and equestrian issued a joint statement to People confirming the news on Friday.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they said. "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Kaley and Carl, 30, began dating in late 2016, and tied the knot in June 2018.

The 35-year-old star was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2015.