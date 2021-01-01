Stanley Tucci reveals past battle with cancer

Stanley Tucci has revealed he was diagnosed with tongue cancer three years ago.

In an interview with Vera magazine, the actor explained that doctors discovered a tumour at the base of his tongue, and he had to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

"It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible," he stated to the publication, adding that he is now in remission and the particular type of cancer is unlikely to return. "(Cancer) makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done."

Tucci's first wife Kate Spath-Tucci, with whom he shared three children, died of breast cancer in 2009. He is now married to Felicity Blunt, the elder sister of his The Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt.

"The kids were great, but it was hard for them," the 60-year-old noted. "I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins' high school graduation."