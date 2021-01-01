Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender welcome first child

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have become parents, the Swedish actress has confirmed.

The Tomb Raider star, 32, revealed to People magazine that she and Fassbender, 44, had quietly welcomed their first child earlier this year.

"I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," she said of being a new mum. "That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

Vikander's latest role in new movie Blue Bayou, sees her play an expectant mother opposite writer, director and co-star Justin Chon. But when asked how much her life has changed after having a baby, she said she's still learning about motherhood.

"I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything," the Oscar winner added.

Fassbender and Vikander will celebrate their fourth anniversary next month after getting married in Ibiza in 2017. The Hollywood power couple met in 2014 after appearing together in The Light Between Oceans, in which Fassbender played a lighthouse keeper, and Vikander played his wife.