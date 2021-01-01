Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomes third child

Jennifer Love Hewitt has given birth to her third child.



The Party of Five star and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, announced in May that they were expecting a sibling for their seven-year-old daughter Autumn and six-year-old son Atticus.



On Thursday, Hewitt announced that she had recently welcomed a baby boy named Aidan James. She didn’t share any further details.



“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her baby belly that was covered in cute stickers. "'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”



Hewitt and Hallisay, who met on the set of The Client List, wed in 2013.