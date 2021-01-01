Idina Menzel insists viral John Travolta name mishap was 'greatest thing ever'

Idina Menzel has insisted the viral moment at the 2014 Oscars where John Travolta misnamed her was the "greatest thing ever".

The Broadway icon was invited to perform hit Frozen song Let It Go at the 86th Academy Awards, but when the Grease star introduced her before she stepped onto the stage, he incorrectly introduced her as "Adele Dazeem".

The slip-up became a popular Internet meme, and while reflecting on the incident during the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke with her Cinderella castmates Camila Cabello and Billy Porter, Idina maintained she was never upset by the mishap.

"First, I felt really sorry for myself, like Meryl Streep's out there, this is my big break and he just f**ked up my name. I was so nervous, I had meditated on this moment, I was gonna sing to my son to put perspective on everything, and then that happened and it all went out the window!" she recalled, before adding of how she now views the moment: "It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

John publicly apologised to Idina at the time, but apparently continues to feel bad about the error.

"He's written so many nice apologetic emails, sent flowers, he's so kind, and to make up for it he would fly wherever at this point," the 50-year-old smiled. "And I always just say, 'No worries, because it was the best thing that ever happened to me!'"