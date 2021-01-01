Jennifer Aniston relied on friends to test new haircare products

Jennifer Aniston called on close friends to test out products in her new haircare line.

Earlier this week, The Morning Show actress unveiled the LolaVie range, with the first item to drop being the Glossing Detangler.

Speaking about the venture in an interview with People, Jennifer explained that she relied on her pals to try out the formulas in order to ensure they were suitable for all hair types prior to launching to the public.

"Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them,” she shared.

All LolaVie products are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and are mainly made from naturally-derived ingredients.

And as for the story behind the brand name, Jennifer shared that it was inspired by the name of her first car.

"When I (arrived) and bought my very first car, a used car, somebody said to me, 'What did you name it?' And I looked at them and I went, 'Is that something you do?' And they were like, 'Uh, yeah!' So I named my car Lola on the spot. Maybe it's because I love that song (Sarah Vaughan's 1957 single Whatever Lola Wants). Then every time I'd come over, they'd be like, 'Lola's here'. So it just kind of became a name that I was called whenever I showed up (somewhere)," the 52-year-old recalled.