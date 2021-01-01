Brooke Shields fears getting sucked into TikTok rabbit hole

Brooke Shields fears she's spending too much time on TikTok after her daughter introduced her to the social media platform.



Shields went viral on TikTok in May last year, after she made a cameo on her daughter Rowan's page, when the 18-year-old struck her famous mum in the face with a purse to participate in a trend.



The Blue Lagoon star launched her own page this year, with her most popular effort, on "questions I get frequently asked" gaining more than 12 million likes. Now, she has admitted to spending hours watching viral videos on the app.



"I'll start watching TikToks, and three hours have gone by," the 56-year-old told Vanity Fair. "On one hand, it could be sort of meditative, but on the other hand, I'll realise I haven't done anything that I needed to do because I got sucked down the rabbit hole."



Speaking about her own TikToks, Brooke noted that she's planning to bring dance into her posts, adding: "I've definitely challenged myself to find some dance that is a little bit more involved, and to really learn it. I just want to prove to myself that I can do it. I would love to be able to master one."



Brooke gets her daughters to help her choose what to post - but said they have to be personal to her rather than just following a trend.



"My TikToks have to have a purpose," she explained. "It's either something pertinent to what's going on in my life at that time, or something just super funny, or something celebrating something else. I'm not one just to try to get attention."



However, with her eldest Rowan now heading off to college, the acting legend is looking to collaborate with established young TikTokers in the future.



"I love the idea of cross-generational content," she revealed. "A lot of the stuff that I've done in the 1980s is coming back in style now! So we're setting that up right now."