Uzo Aduba secretly married Robert Sweeting last year

Uzo Aduba has revealed she secretly got married to filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year.



The Orange Is the New Black actress surprised fans by sharing a selfie from her wedding day on Instagram on Sunday, showing her wearing a strapless wedding gown and veil next to Sweeting in a navy blue suit.



She opened the caption with Billy Crystal's quote from 1989 classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally..., writing, "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."



She continued her post by adding, "For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love - I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."



The 40-year-old, who is notoriously private about her personal life, did not share details about her wedding day. However, a source told People that she and Sweeting tied the knot in a secret New York ceremony.



A number of celebrities took to the comments to congratulate Aduba on her announcement, with Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Natasha Lyonne and Niecy Nash all posting messages expressing their excitement at the news.