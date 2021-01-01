Jennifer Aniston responds to 'bizarre' David Schwimmer dating rumours

Jennifer Aniston has insisted she isn't dating her Friends co-star David Schwimmer.

During the Friends: The Reunion special that aired in May, the actors confirmed they had crushes on one another while playing the characters of Rachel Green and Ross Geller during the early days of the hit '90s sitcom, but never acted upon the feelings.

Soon after, rumours began to swirl that the pair had recently started seeing each other, although representatives quickly shot the speculation down, and Jennifer has now claimed she views David to be more like a "brother".

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

Jennifer and David hit headlines around the world after they revealed that they both considered getting involved romantically while shooting Friends.

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," David confessed during the show. "And we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that."

To which Jennifer added, "And I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."