Comedy star Norm Macdonald dies

Stand-up comedian Norm Macdonald has died following a battle with cancer.



The Canadian star, perhaps best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Drew Carey Show, passed away on Tuesday.



He had been diagnosed with cancer nine years ago, but never publicly disclosed his illness.



Macdonald's death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Lori Jo Hoekstra.



"He was most proud of his comedy," she told the outlet. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."



Over the course of his career, Macdonald appeared in numerous movies and served as a guest on talk shows, including Conan, Late Night with David Letterman, and The Howard Stern Show. Most recently, he hosted Norm Macdonald Has a Show on Netflix.