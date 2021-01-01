NEWS BAFTA to host career retrospective with Daniel Craig Newsdesk Share with :





The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has today announced that Daniel Craig will discuss his career live on stage at an intimate ‘BAFTA: A Life in Pictures’ event supported by TCL Mobile on Friday 24 September. The event will take place at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square, Home of Premieres. Radio DJ and TV presenter Edith Bowman will host the special session.



The BAFTA-nominated actor will share insights from his long-standing film career ahead of his final appearance as James Bond in No Time To Die (2021) directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, which will be released on Thursday 30 September.



A graduate of Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Craig made his film debut in The Power of One (1992). His career spans television, theatre and film including the BBC mini-series Our Friends in the North (1996), Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon (1998), Road to Perdition (2002) and Layer Cake (2004). In 2005, he co-starred in Munich under the directorship of Steven Spielberg. Other key credits include Defiance (2008), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) and Knives Out (2019). He made his debut as the infamous Secret Service agent James Bond in Casino Royale (2006). Craig has reprised the iconic role in a further four films; Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021).



This is the second BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event supported by TCL Mobile, following the 2020 interview with George Clooney. TCL Mobile has also supported the BAFTA TV Sessions for the past two years which take place in the build up to the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards.



Event and venue details:

BAFTA A Life in Pictures: Daniel Craig supported by TCL Mobile

Friday 24 September at ODEON Luxe, Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LQ

Tickets will be available from www.odeon.co.uk