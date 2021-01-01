Duke and Duchess of Sussex named among TIME's Most Influential People

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have been named among TIME magazine’s Most Influential People of 2021.

Each year, editors at the publication release a list of industry pioneers, leaders, titans, artists, innovators, and icons, known as the TIME 100.

For the latest issue, Harry and his wife Meghan feature on the cover, and in an accompanying editorial, chef/founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés, praised the couple’s philanthropic efforts, such as their Archewell Foundation.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” he commented. “They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need - offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.”

Other entertainers to make the TIME 100 include popstar Britney Spears, country music icon Dolly Parton, singer Billie Eilish, TV producer Shonda Rhimes, and actors such as Kate Winslet, Tracee Ellis Ross, Scarlett Johansson, and Daniel Kaluuya.