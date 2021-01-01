Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex criticised over airbrushed TIME cover

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are facing backlash after their cover for TIME magazine appeared to be heavily airbrushed.



TIME unveiled the cover as part of their 100 Most Influential People series on Wednesday, causing Twitter users to compare the glamour shot to CGI.



"Terrible retouching job. They look CGI," one user wrote. Another compared the editing job to a parody, tweeting, "Jesus I thought this was a parody account with a clearly photoshopped creepy cover. Then I noticed the blue tick. Wow has @TIME fallen. Hard."



Other users focused on the magazine's apparent change in Harry's hairline, with one user questioning, "Is Harry wearing a rug? Or just overdone the air brushing?"



One also questioned why the British royal appears to be sitting on a wall slightly behind a standing Meghan, writing, "Who approved this shot?! Is he standing? Is he sitting? Is he holding on to her shoulder so he doesn't fall? Why would you make such lovely looking people look like this?"



The couple, who resigned from their royal duties last year, came in at number one for the magazine's Icons section of the list. Other public figures included in the section were Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Naomi Osaka, and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.



Chef José Andrés wrote a short essay to accompany their entry, highlighting their humanitarian work.



"They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production," the World Central Kitchen founder wrote. "Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need - offering mental-health support to black women and girls in the US and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean."