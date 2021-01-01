Michael K. Williams laid to rest

Michael K. Williams was laid to rest in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

The Wire actor, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on 6 September and his body was subsequently transported to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his mother has lived for more than 20 years, ahead of his funeral on Tuesday morning.

"He came to Harrisburg as often as he could," Johnathan Branam, the funeral home manager for Hooper Memorial Home, which handled Williams' services, told PennLive. "He loved his mama. And he was a man of the community. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son."

Williams' funeral service at St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral was attended by around 150 family and friends and live-streamed on the church's Facebook page.

According to photos published by the local publication, notable guests included Queen Latifah, Cool Runnings actor Malik Yoba, The Wire creator David Simon and Williams' former The Wire co-stars Andre Royo, Jamie Hector, and Felicia Pearson. Gabrielle Union and Mariah Carey reportedly sent flowers.

On Tuesday, Williams' Lovecraft Country co-star Jurnee Smollett shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she admitted that her "heart hurts so" and her "brain refuses to accept" his death, revealing she repeatedly tried calling Williams' phone when she heard the news.

"Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form," she continued. "He was supposed to be here with us this week in LA for the Emmys. He was supposed to see how big (her son) Hunter is, we were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead our brother was laid to rest today. I still can’t make sense of it.

"I take comfort in knowing that you’re finally free, somewhere dancing, being mighty, showing the angels how to really get it... I love you."

Williams' cause of death has not been officially determined yet, but law enforcement sources have stated that he died of a suspected drug overdose.