Ben Platt went to prom with Beanie Feldstein

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein were each other's prom dates.

The Pitch Perfect actor opened up about their high school experience and prom night during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We were best friends in high school and we were prom dates," Platt began. "My favourite part about that now is that when I asked her to prom, I sent her flowers and I wrote a little card that said Beanie loves Funny Girl, which for those who don't know, she's going to star in Funny Girl on Broadway this year, which is wild.

"I always knew she loved Funny Girl so the card said, 'Don't rain on my parade. Please come to prom with me.' And now she's Fanny Brice."

The Dear Evan Hansen star also revealed that the two were "theatre nerds" while in school, often performing in musicals together, and the Booksmart actress gave him a gift in high school that he brought with him when he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2017.

"For my 16th birthday, she gave me little cufflinks and she gave me a little note that I have saved that said, 'Wear these when you win your first Tony' and I did. I wore them at Radio City (Music Hall in New York)," the actor concluded.

Feldstein will be seen playing Fanny Brice, the role originated by Barbra Streisand, in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl from spring 2022.