RuPaul makes history with most Emmy wins for a person of colour

RuPaul made history with his Emmy win on Sunday.

The 60-year-old host of RuPaul's Drag Race scored his 11th win at the awards show after the series beat its competitors for Outstanding Competition Program. The win breaks his tie with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, making him the most decorated person of colour in Emmys history.

Winning the award also made RuPaul's Drag Race the most-awarded reality competition program in the award show's history.

RuPaul used his acceptance speech to thank the participants on the show, and reassure LGBTQ youth that they have a "tribe" waiting for them.

"Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight. All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world," RuPaul began.

"You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you," the host continued. "And for the kids out there watching - you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby, come on to Mama Ru. Thank you so much."