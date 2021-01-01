Michaela Coel dedicates Emmy win to sexual assault survivors

Michaela Coel used her acceptance speech at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night to honour survivors of sexual assault.

The 33-year-old multi-hyphenate scored an Emmy for Best Writing for a Limited Series for her work on her BBC One/HBO drama series I May Destroy You, which follows a 20-something writer in the public eye who seeks to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted.

Coel took a moment to regain her composure before walking onto the stage, and began her speech by encouraging emerging writers to chase their dreams.

"Thank you. I just wrote a little something for writers, really," the actress began. "Write the tale that scares you. That makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you.

"In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others and to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and in turn, feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear," she continued. "From it, from us, for a while. And see what comes to you in the silence."

Coel took a moment to thank artists who helped her create the hit, before signing off with the words, "I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assaults. Thank you."