Jeannie Mai expecting first child

Jeannie Mai is pregnant with her first child.

The TV presenter announced during an episode of The Real talk show on Monday that she and her rapper husband Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, are expecting a baby together.

"I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it's been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!" she told the audience.

In addition, Jeannie opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with Women's Health, and revealed that she had undergone in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments, but miscarried shortly after she tied the knot with Jeezy in March. However, she is now around five months pregnant, and is relying on her husband, who has three children from previous relationships, for advice.

"Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we're bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect," the 42-year-old told the outlet. "He's an amazing dad."

Jeannie and Jeezy, 43, got engaged in March 2020 and married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta, Georgia a year later.