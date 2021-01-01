Ben Affleck 'in awe' of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is "in awe" of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's effect on the world.

For a profile piece about the music superstar for Adweek magazine, members of her inner circle spoke to the publication, including her manager Benny Medina, producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and boyfriend Affleck.

In his comments, the Argo director praised Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, for being such a strong role model for women of colour.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of colour approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," he said. "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their relationship earlier this year and made their red carpet return as a couple at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.