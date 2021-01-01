Nicole Richie accidentally sets hair on fire during 40th birthday celebration

Nicole Richie accidentally set her hair on fire while celebrating her 40th birthday on Tuesday.



The Simple Life star marked her milestone birthday with an intimate backyard party. In a video posted to Instagram, the socialite is seen leaning over a cake that reads "Happy Birthday Nicole!" with a childhood photo. However, as she goes to blow out the candles, her hair falls forward and instantly lights on fire.



"Well... so far 40 is (fire emoji)," Richie joked in the caption. Attendees can be heard yelling in the background as one person off-camera helps her bat out the flames.



Fellow celebs reacted to the video in the comments with Richie's husband and Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden referencing her pal Paris Hilton's catchphrase, "That's hot." Madden also shared the video on Twitter, tweeting, "Nicole is so (fire emoji) at 40. Happy birthday."



Others weighed in on the fiery display, with Kelly Rowland commenting, "My heart just dropped!!!!" and Zooey Deschanel leaving a simple "Omg." Comedy star Chelsea Handler also wished the reality star a happy start to her 40s, writing: "Happy birthday, baby! Welcome to your 40s, where the party really gets started. Xx."