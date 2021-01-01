Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian team up for racy SKIMS campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have broken the Internet with a new campaign for SKIMS.

The actress and reality TV star appear to have become firm friends since they presented together at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, and hit headlines when they described their boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively, as their "future baby daddies".

Now, Megan and Kourtney have stunned fans by teaming up for a steaming new photoshoot to promote the latest drop for Kim Kardashian's underwear brand.

The pair pose in black underwear from the Cotton Collection, with one image showing them biting into a red apple, and another standing side by side while clutching a bouquet of red roses.

"Kourt, forever isn't long enough. Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot - an immersive experience," Megan captioned the snaps on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Kourtney praised the comfortable undergarments in a press release.

"I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favourite for my undies, bras and basics - I think I would say that even if Kim weren't my sister!" she gushed.