Jodie Comer attends the UK premiere of The Last Duel

This evening, Jodie Comer attended the UK premiere of the much-anticipated 20th Century Studios’ film “The Last Duel” in London’s iconic Leicester Square. Co-stars Nathaniel Parker (Sir Robert D’Thibouville) and Tallulah Haddon (Marie) also arrived to support the film. The film, which also stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver, will be released in UK cinemas next month (on October 15th).



Wearing a Gucci suit, Jodie Comer walked the length of the crimson carpet outside the Odeon Luxe cinema, waving at the fans before speaking to the press and being photographed.



The premiere was hosted by Edith Bowman who introduced Jodie onto the stage before the film began.



20th Century Studios’ historical epic THE LAST DUEL, is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France. The film, which opens in cinemas nationwide this October, is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.



“The Last Duel” will be released in UK cinemas from October 15th.